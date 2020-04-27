While I understand the need to be “all in” to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, I have two issues.
First, the governor has, to a large degree, treated all areas of the state as the same despite the fact that the vast majority of the cases have been consolidated within regions totaling 5% to 10% of the state’s total area.
Secondly, but along the same lines, why do the maps showing the spread of the virus use circles that do not represent an accurate distribution of the cases? When looking at the national picture, one gets the false impression that all of northeastern Pennsylvania is infested with diagnosed cases, when, in fact, most of the cases contributing to it being covered within a circle actually derive from New York City.
Why do we not have a map that colors congressional districts based upon active cases, not historical cases, where the more cases in a district would be represented by a darker shade of the color?
This would give us a much more accurate picture of how the virus is progressing.
John Thompson
Johnstown
