I want to thank this paper for publishing the interesting articles on what I call the Kent State Massacre.
On May 4, 1970, National Guardsmen killed four students and wounded others, one paralyzed for life, at the Kent State campus in Ohio. Students were protesting the presence of the Guard on the campus, the war in Southeast Asia and in defense of their constitutional right to peacefully assemble.
Here are some questions that were never answered.
Why were the rifles of the Guard loaded with live ammunition?
We are talking about unarmed college kids who were peacefully assembling in what was known as the Commons and were ordered by the Guard to disperse.
Why did the Guard continue to follow the young protesters after they fled the Commons up a hill and out of sight?
The Guard followed the trail of the kids up a hill, where they had the upper hand, and then marched down the hill to a football field where they were surrounded on all sides. Makes no sense at all.
Then the Guard retreated back up the hill and at the top, they turned for no reason and fired on the students.
Jeffrey Miller, one of the slain, was 100 yards from the Guard when he was shot in the head. The other slain students were even farther away and none posed a threat.
To learn more, check out “Kent State: A Challenge to the American Conscience,” by Peter Davies and the United Methodist Church.
Nick Brisini
