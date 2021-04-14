As I watched the Jan. 12 NBC drama series “This Is Us” episode, I was struck by the pain of unanswered questions abandoned children carry throughout their entire lives. Hopefully one day, someone comes along to offer answers.
Then I also imagined the pain children who are abandoned for other reasons must carry throughout their lifetimes. Perhaps other siblings may be supported developmentally, emotionally and financially, but some children of that family, through no fault of their own, are forgotten.
The rest of the children are supported, presents are bought on holidays and birthdays, but not for the forgotten ones. I pray all of these abandoned children have a biological parent who loves and supports them enough to replace the emptiness and confusion of why they aren’t included. Because I don’t think age or circumstance matters when a child is left to wonder why a parent doesn’t care.
This episode helped me realize it doesn’t matter if a child is adopted into a loving home or raised by a loving biological parent and abandoned by the other, the pain and emotional stress must be the same.
The reasons to abandon a child because you want a better life for him/her than you can offer I understand, but I cannot understand why it’s done just because the other parent is there to raise them.
Cynthia Janak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.