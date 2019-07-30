I will never accept the platform of the Democrats:
• Infanticide
• Same-sex marriage
• Socialism
• Attacks on religious freedoms
• Open borders
• Illegals having rights before our own citizens
• Lawlessness with sanctuary cities and states
The propaganda media broadcasts lies, misinformation, partisan distortions and omits key information all the time.
Trump was cleared of collusion. If not guilty, then how can you obstruct justice?
The obstruction issue was left up to the attorney general.
The real obstruction of justice being perpetrated is by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats telling illegals they don’t have to open the doors to ICE without a warrant. Officials in cities are refusing to give ICE names of perpetrators. We have federal laws regarding immigration that Democrats refuse to follow.
Obama deported more than 3 million illegals during his tenure. He used the cages in Nogales, Arizona, and Brownsville, Texas, in 2014. Where was the outrage then?
As to California and the West Coast, in Los Angeles, two police officers contracted typhus. Dr. Drew Pinsky is fearful of the bubonic plague next. He named San Francisco and Seattle as well.
I’m entitled to my opinion, as there is still free speech, but Antifa and other radicals try to shut down conservative voices.
Antifa wears masks and carries weapons. When I protest at Planned Parenthood on Thursdays, I carry a sign and my Rosary. I will fight against any platform that supports immorality, especially murder of innocents, in and out of the womb.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.