Imagine a giant wrecking crane with a ball suspended miles high and every 15 degrees it drops it on whatever state may be below. The destruction that would occur, leaving the landscape unrecognizable.
This is what the Joe Biden administration is doing to this country with his loosely vetted border and refugee placement policies.
If continued, this country’s political, social landscape, too, will be unrecognizable, sadly for generations to come.
By Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
