I find it interesting that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who wanted to nullify your vote last November, has remained silent about the rise of a variant of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated. You would think he would be urging them to get vaccinated.
Instead, he who should know better is silent.
Thompson has a particular background that would inform his vocal leadership on the matter.
Thompson boasts of his broad background in the health field and says on his congressional website that “he has learned firsthand the importance of access to quality health care and has become a strong advocate for increased access, affordability, quality of care, and patient choice.”
Silence is deadly.
R. Thomas Berner
Bellefonte
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.