Years ago, Monsignor Fulton J. Sheen was one of the best speakers connected with the Catholic Church. He was often on radio and television. He made this statement: The United States is no longer a Christian nation.
Sheen later became a bishop and then a cardinal before he died.
If he learned that America has murdered 60 million babies, he would roll over in his grave. The shame of it all, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are baptized Catholics, are pro-abortion and pro-Planned Parenthood.
They have no problem at all spending yours and my tax money so Planned Parenthood can kill more babies. Where do you think Biden, Pelosi and Planned Parenthood are going to spend their eternity when they die?
Changing the subject. There’s a lot of people who believe that the pandemic is a punishment from God, but others think God would not do such a thing.
Let’s look back at ancient history. God had Noah build an ark. Noah rounded up a pair of every animal, then God let it rain for 40 days and 40 nights.
In other words God destroyed all the animals and people except for what was on the ark. God also destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah.
So let’s look at today’s situation. The holy sacrament of matrimony ignored and men and women start living together and babies are born to unmarried couples.
Follow the birth notices in the daily paper. You will notice perhaps 50% of babies are born to unmarried couples.
Yes, Monsignor, the United States is no longer a Christian nation, the devil has scored high.
Richard A. Ruth
Johnstown
