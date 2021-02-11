Joe Biden has stopped the oil pipeline.
We will be getting our oil from Saudi Arabia, Russia and China.
This Congress impeached Donald Trump (a private citizen) again.
Trump will always be my president. The country is heading in the wrong direction and will pay a heavy price.
The athletes should stand for the National Anthem and kneel before almighty God.
God bless America. God is still in charge.
Jacob S. Hritz Jr.
Paint Township
