All you Democrat voters who just put the whole nation back into the hands of the D.C. swamp, while most remember how President Donald Trump just drained it after four years.
All will pay for that 2020 election with higher taxes, more illegal abortions (killing babies), take away your guns and defunding most if not all police departments.
Now what’s left is the swamp telling us what they want us to do. That’s not a free nation. Help us all in the next four years.
Kathy McCombie
Johnstown
