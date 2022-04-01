Our nation’s Pledge of Allegiance declares us to be one nation under God.
At the time, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the bill making this addition permanent, this country was known for its citizens’ vibrant faith in God.
During World War II, church attendance reached its peak. As we watched the battles and conditions of war on the newsreels in movie theaters, I believe fear led individuals to cry out to God for mercy, as lives were changed by God’s power.
And those in the armed forces fighting the battles in Europe, the Pacific islands, and Japan cried out to God, as they realized they could be killed anytime.
When the war was over and the servicemen returned home, they married and continued their relationship with the Lord; setting up homes where the children were taught to obey God, too. Most of the older generations were Christians.
Of course, there were still those who never let God change their lives. But the country identified as a Christian nation, and women and girls enjoyed being feminine in their lifestyle. Most girls and boys wanted to grow up and marry someone like their mother or father and have children.
Rabbi Jonathan Cahn sees what is happening here: In 2001, terrorists attacked this country; the nation refused to turn to God and live according to his laws. Then 19 years later, the pandemic hit, still no revival. The country continues to become more corrupt.
Will God’s mercy run out? Will he allow the country to collapse.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
