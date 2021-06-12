The United States is the greatest nation on the earth.
The Constitution makes God bless America. Our country
has been a beacon of hope throughout our history especially those fleeing religious persecution.
Why does God bless America?
First, we choose a republic governed by the people rather than a monarchy.
Second, our Constitution and the Bill of Rights guarantees our religious liberty. The right to worship God freely by the dictates of our own conscience if we so choose.
The founding fathers were wise to give us the First Amendment that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise there of.
America’s political parties are at sword’s point. When
the pendulum swings back the Bible predicts that America will repudiate her Constitution ending the First Amendment and removing the separation between church and state.
Our government will then pass religious laws favoring the majority religion of Christianity over all others.
This will bring affliction and persecution to all others including minority Christians.
The Bible says that God’s people will not be able to buy or sell. (Revelation 13:16-18)
Finally a death decree will be issued (Revelation 13:14-16) for minority Christians who will reject the mark of the beast and who keep all the commandments of God. (Revelation 14:12)
Only false religions force the conscience. That’s why the cross is so breathtaking and beautiful – full of love and triumph.
God bless America and religious liberty, for without it, it will lead to our ruin.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
