It has been a long time since I have written to the Readers’ Forum. But I felt compelled to do so.
I am not some rabid right-wing nut, I am a lifelong registered Democrat. I have been called a bleeding heart liberal at times. So much for my credentials.
The Democratic Party has become socialistic and communistic to the nth degree. This will result in losing all the freedoms you enjoy.
I cannot and will not stand still for the premise that the government will make all decisions and that I must kowtow or bow down to communism.
Look at the world. Russia and China have no border problems, who wants to migrate there? The United States has always stood for freedom. That’s why people long to be Americans, except, of course, some over-privileged athletes and some radical politicians and Hollywood stars.
We have gone from one of the best school systems to one of the worst for a major power. Now, we want to indoctrinate our children in school. That’s what Hitler did.
In closing, if you can’t stand for my flag, then you’ll fall for communism.
Jim Wright
Johnstown
