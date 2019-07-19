We’ve heard it said over the years that our two-party system is really needed.
I’ve agreed with that synopsis in times past, but I don’t think that operative can apply anymore with the state of the current Democratic Party. In my opinion, the Democrats are pushing socialism to an all-new extreme in relation to our constitutional republic.
Just listen to the 20-plus candidates running for president of our nation with little or no objection by their elected Democratic Congress members, no matter how ridiculous their ideas and policies are.
While you and I may have enough common sense to see through the radical liberals’ incoherent policies, many weak-minded individuals have been and are still being brainwashed by the anti-God, anti-American, Karl Marxist socialistic climate of the Democrats.
Tell some people you’re going to give them sunshine and jelly beans the rest of their lives, and you’ve just won their vote.
So sad some people can be purchased for the promise of goodies.
Barack Obama’s second term gave the impetus for the Democrats to take their party to the extreme left. He spoke of fundamentally changing America. Again, listen to the Democrats: Government health care for everyone, including illegals; Green New Deal; free college; existing college debt forgiveness; reparations; open borders.
Many of us believe we presently have the greatest system of government, even with its flaws.
We don’t need to change to a system that never has worked.
We don’t need a party in America that’s gone ballistically insane.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
