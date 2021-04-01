Dayle Eckenrode's Readers' Forum letter on March 25, "If you say nothing, share in the blame," regarding the degrading of our society was spot on. To throw Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head, etc. onto the rubbish pile that is political correctness is a wanton act of misguided stupidity.
Today's television programming is mindless once you venture beyond History Channel, Discovery, National Geographic, PBC, BBC and the Dateline's and 20/20's news shows. The Grammy Awards, the much hyped Super Bowl halftime and other insults of this ilk are much more deserving of the rubbish pile. Grammy Awards, Oscars, etc. really who cares, other than those whose ego's exceed good taste and sensibility.
The over exploited Super Bowl halftime show has degenerated to something more appropriate for sleazy Vegas clubs/bars. Such so called entertainment performed by half-naked, over-paid stars is is vulgar and disgusting. Why not have a high school band perform and enable their hometown community to have pride in their children and grandchildren. We know the answer, the super egos of the overpaid, over adulated and over valued players and owners demand equally excessive gratification.
Our leaders (a term used loosely) were not given carte blanche to destroy values or re-write history. Try as they might and as much as they do not like it, history is just that – it is history – it happened, good or bad, but it happened. You can not unring a bell.
David R. Petersen
Johnstown
