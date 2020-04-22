In this time of politics, pandemics and personal agendas, I am wondering where people put their hope.
Is it in Jesus Christ our Lord, or elsewhere? You see our only hope is in Christ.
Recently, I saw the dancing dude on Bedford Street and I thought, “Who is he dancing for?” My hope is that he is dancing for the Lord.
Colossians 3:23 says to do all that you do heartily unto the Lord and not unto men. My only comment is dance, dude.
But dance unto the Lord. Commit to something that will last forever. Charisma will get you somewhere, but character will keep you there.
In this time of tragedy and distress, let us remind ourselves of where our hope is.
Hebrews 12:2-4 says, “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before him (he calls us his joy) endured the cross, scorning its shame and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinful men so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.”
We are told we must endure hardship.
A lot of times, we have to climb the rocks before we can see the mountain view of God’s glory.
Take heart, people of God, Jesus will turn the tables on the COVID-19 pandemic also, and his governmental reign as king is the only government that is honest and true, and he shall reign forever.
Some trust in chariots, some in horses (implements of war), but we shall trust in the name of the Lord our God. (The greatest implement of peace.)
Michael Muscatello
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.