According to a church history site online, Easter was not established by the church until the eighth century. Before that, they tried to establish it at the Council of Nicea in 325 under Emperor Constantine, but was unable to get a consensus.
God had planned for the Church Universal to be Jews and Gentiles. When he gave King David the plan for the temple, he even included the Courtyard of the Gentiles. And as the apostles took the Gospel to the Gentiles all across the Middle East, and they accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as the Messiah.
But after the temple was destroyed by Emperor Titus’s army, the Jews had nothing to unite them. But Jewish officials, descendants of those who were jealous of Christ Jesus and called for his crucifixion, established a new form of worship for them with more rules and regulations, forbidding the worship to include the Lord Jesus Christ.
Meanwhile, those who were of a later generation than the apostles, chose to observe a different date for the resurrection of Christ, ignoring Passover, which God had commanded they observe in remembrance of Jesus’ death to take away the original sin of all who put their trust in him. The Gentile leaders of the church said God chose them over the Jews because they were responsible for the death of Jesus. Which is not true. Read Romans 9-11.
Because our belief system is the same, I believe the Jews and Gentile believers should unite once again.
WANDA BARRETT
BEDFORD
