Since 2015, I have, off and on, been keeping a spreadsheet of oil and gas prices by the gallon on the New York Mercantile exchange. On April 13, 2016, a gallon of gas on the exchange was $1.52, and here in Johnstown we were paying $2.26 at the pump.
On April 7, a gallon of gas on the exchange is 69 cents a gallon, yet we are still paying $2.26 at the pump.
Can someone in the industry explain this or is it simply price gouging? And if it is gouging, are any elected officials looking into this?
Or are we just to accept unethical behavior in times of crisis?
Bill Weible
Johnstown
