I found the April 9 editorial regarding the use of our local trails informative and also would like to thank the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority for keeping the trails open at this time.
An incident on the James Mayer Trail on April 8, however, left me a bit stunned.
Two female friends of mine were walking between where Coal Tubin’ formerly was and the Moxham trailhead.
A family (apparently) was coming up the trail facing my friends. The man and woman, with a stroller and two children, took up the entire width of the trail.
When the family didn’t make an attempt to share the trail, my friends motioned and asked the family for a little distance.
In return, the two women were called vile names and the couple threatened to spit on them.
One of the women described the incident as “upsetting and scary, since people nowadays think they can just physically attack others.”
An attempt was made to call the non-emergency number of the Ferndale police, but the office was closed. To me, this kind of behavior is reprehensible at any time, anywhere.
But to be accosted on an otherwise peaceful, beautiful trail while trying to get a respite from the issues of the day is especially troubling.
My advice to the “adults” in this family is to take a few deep breaths and relax a bit. We’re all a bit anxious now. Also, please check the internet for some anger management tips before using the trail again.
Harry Hunt
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.