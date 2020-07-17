In the editorial on July 9, in regards to Giant Eagle being sued for face masks.
Different stores, not just Giant Eagle, have marked areas to guide customers as they shop and to help guests and staff to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
Signs on the floor tell which way the aisles are going, one way or do not enter.
Which I thought was a good idea.
When I went shopping, I obeyed the signs on the floor. I would waste my time and go down an aisle I did not want anything in to get to the next aisle that was going the way I wanted to go – only to have someone enter the wrong way. This happened in several of different stores and now I just don’t waste my time obeying the signs on the floor; no one else does.
I had an idea to fix this problem. Computers are pretty smart these days, so why can’t the computer take a picture
of someone going the wrong way and when the computer recognizes this person at the checkout and it would add a percentage onto his or her bill for going the wrong way.
I told a store manager this one time and he said he wished he could do that.
Joanne Jurestovsky
Johnstown
