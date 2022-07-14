As mass shootings continue to occur at a quickened pace, it is obvious that laws trying to keep guns out of the hands of people wanting to commit mass shootings will not be largely effective.
These dangerous and demented people either buy these guns themselves, and failing that, still access guns, often in their own homes.
One possible solution to this troubling and heartbreaking problem, is to create public dialogue, on a nationwide basis, about people wanting to lash out violently toward a large number of people.
A massive effort to educate people about the causes of this type of behavior, and ways of recognizing signals that might be a warning that someone could be capable of this dreaded behavior.
Secondly, and just as crucial, is to attempt to reach as many troubled individuals as possible, in an effort to intervene before the violence occurs.
We must saturate our schools with mental health professionals, even through college and other post-secondary programs.
In addition, we must place a social service/mental health resource person in every neighborhood and community in America.
For the many college-educated individuals, who studied social studies or the humanities, it would provide
employment, and perhaps even use education loan write-off as an incentive to commit several years to this challenging work.
Nothing short of a total commitment to attacking this large mental health crisis will be effective.
I assert that American society must seize solutions that most Americans can endorse.
Educate the public on mental health and intervention for those identified as needing mental health treatment is the solution we must seize right now.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
