It’s been reported that the strongest word in the dictionary is “pandemic.” We know why. There is another word that is equally powerful “integrity.” We are slowly learning why.
Integrity is the practice of being honest and showing a consistent and uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principals and values.
Unfortunately, those values have almost disappeared from our lives. There was a time in our lives when people in positions of responsibility and leadership took great personal pride in being referred to as a man or woman of unquestioned integrity. Not so much any more.
As we try to navigate our way through the highway of challenges we face, we keep hoping that the time-tested values of integrity will be applied to the decisions that will impact our lives.
We want truth and tradition to play an important role in the decisions we make.
Now more than ever America needs the corner stone values of integrity to be practiced by the decision-makers.
Here is today’s million dollar question: Do you believe that integrity as well as truth and tradition will be practiced by members of the following groups: Journalism, politicians, judges, the legal profession, business professions, members of the pharmaceutical industry, sports stars, members of the entertainment industry, plus the people we deal with on a day to day basis.
If you answer yes, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. If you answer no, it’s time we hold these decision makers accountable.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
