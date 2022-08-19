In response to Readers’ Forum letter “Start acting like adults, not cry babies” by Wilbert Clark III on Aug. 11, asking for a list of Donald Trump’s crimes.
Herein lies the problem on Trump’s committed crimes – because he has the power to block every investigation attempt to obtain information from every authority – from the inspector general in every agency of government – FBI, DOJ, etc.
He removes those individuals from office and destroys their careers.
Then replaces them with political cronies that pledge loyalty to Trump rather than the U.S. Constitution. Without open and independent investigation and legal proceedings he commits no crime.
Therefore, the biggest crime is obstruction of justice. So long as he gets politician’s political cover and conservative media refuse to air/print the true facts, he will elude prosecution.
He portrays every investigation as political witch hunt and an attempt to keep him from running for president in 2024. And uses each one to get donations from his most loyal followers.
Sen. Marco Rubio describes millions of every day Americans of good meaning, uneducated, backward and don’t know what is good for them ... and they should not be involved in everyday decision making ... from Fox’s “The Ingraham Angles,” on Aug. 10.
The truth means nothing to Donald Trump. Words are the means used to justify end, good or bad.
The judge in the Alex Jones’ court trial defined truth simply, “Just because you believe something, that does not mean it’s true.”
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.