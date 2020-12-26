Facts and knowledge can temporarily steal your joy and peace. But can wisdom and the truth? There was a time when Jesus said to his disciples, “I still have much to tell you, but you cannot yet bear to hear it.
“However, when the Spirit of truth comes, He will guide you into all truth. For He will not speak on His own, but He will speak what He hears, and He will declare to you what is to come.”
What was coming was too hard for them to bear. Knowledge does not carry with it the very essence of Christ, but truth does.
Truth is more than knowledge, it is the very personhood of Christ that lifts our spirit above knowledge. Though we come to knowledge that can be painful to bear, at the same time we are enlightened by the wisdom of Jesus Christ, which helps us to bear all things while still rejoicing. The knowledge of this age will soon pass away but He will remain with us unto eternity. That is the joy and peace that can never be stolen.
1 Corinthians 2:6-7: We speak a message of wisdom – but not the wisdom of this age or of the rulers of this age, who are coming to nothing. We speak of the hidden wisdom of God, which
He destined for our glory before time began. So this Christmas season be merry, ours is a perpetual joy, one that is a prelude to the festival of eternity.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.