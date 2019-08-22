In response to the Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 9 by Andy Leheny, “Story should focus on the truth.”
Except for God’s truth – truth is most often in the eye of the beholder, whether in this instance it is Congressmen John Joyce and Glenn Thompson or Leheny.
Further, freedom of the press and free speech each carry inherent responsibilities and privileges.
Leheny alleges that the Congressmen’s free speech/views of truth should have triggered critical comment by The Tribune-Democrat – despite the fact that to do so would violate The Tribune-Democrat’s responsibility to respect the free speech rights of the congressmen and not abuse its own free press privilege.
Most of America’s print press and TV cable news currently act irresponsibly by abusing their right of free press, using it more as a vehicle for the exercise of free speech – spreading biased commentary, rather than reporting facts/events – all on the false premise that their views are in fact truth.
Careful observers know well that the paper has a long and disciplined tradition of being a responsible free press, while being respectful of free speech. This tradition was well evidenced by publishing – without critical comment – the congressmen’s opinion; by publishing Leheny’s contrary opinion; and finally, by publishing Leheny’s harsh (and nonfactual) criticism of the paper and its editors, all without any counter-comment from the paper.
All readers, including Leheny, a former news reporter, should be proud of The Tribune-Democrat’s faithful responsibility and integrity in living up to the First Amendment which it prints at the top of the Editorial Page in every edition.
Joe Otto
Rockwood
