Since the country, formerly known as America, has been enslaved – the only winners are the criminals and entitlement folk. Newly elected despots, with their accomplices writing editorials on the immorality of the death penalty, need to interview some homicide victims’ family members.
Entertainment primarily consists of murder, killing and violence. No big shock that our culture shifted to death as the means to an end.
However, God says in Genesis 9:6, that there is a consequence for this behavior.
Proof, our culture turned its back on its creator. More proof is in Exodus 21:12 and 1 Corinthians 3:16-17.
Guns do not kill people, people kill people.
Fact: A majority of murder crimes committed are by people who are on some type of psychotropic drug that is not reported.
I’ve recently noticed when murders are reported on TV, the victims’ character and life are highlighted to draw empathy and sympathy. However, absent is the criminal rap sheet of the person who committed the crime. Is that done on purpose?
Another word of wisdom from Ecclesiastes 8:11: “When a sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong.”
Perfect government response to solving crimes.
Psalm 12 describes today perfectly. I incline my understanding to the Scripture in Matthew 10:28.
Ezekiel 22 comprises the justice of the matter.
I encourage you, during Lent, to read some truth.
The truth cannot be suppressed forever.
Janet Lord
Jerome
