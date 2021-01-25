Well, Donald Trump will live on in history books.
The problem is he will not be remembered for any good that he may have accomplished, but for his entitled, spoiled, man-child behavior in the closing days of his presidency.
The fact that he has disenfranchised our democratic election process for months before and now after this election gave his “blind sheep” impetus for what took place at the Capitol.
After 60 lawsuits, an appeal to Attorney General William Barr and an appeal to the hand-picked Supreme Court – all hugely unsuccessful – Trump and some congressmen still advanced these baseless conspiracy theories.
Many of Trump’s conspiracies come from an extremist right-wing group (QAnon). It is known that many QAnon members were responsible for the Capitol insurrection.
Let’s not forget the congressmen who were complicit in this insurrection, namely Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz along with House members Mo Brooks and our own Glenn Thompson and John Joyce. These members are the swamp and should be removed from office.
If there were improprieties in the election process, they should be addressed by a bipartisan group after Joe Biden was sworn in, not before.
What we witnessed was a mob-like coup that one would expect in a banana republic, not in America.
Trump has shown his true self, demanding unlimited powers and a complete disregard for the rule of law.
Kudos to Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell for defending our democracy.
It’s time to move on to restore faith in our country.
John Washko
Johnstown
