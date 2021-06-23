If Bernie Bolha insists (in his June 14 letter) upon proselytizing his Bible-believing Christianity, he ought to tell the truth.
No, the Democrats did not remove God from its party platform. In fact, the 2020 Democratic Party platform includes a reference to “God-given potential” and numerous references to faith and religious freedom. For example: “Religious freedom is a core American value and a core value of the Democratic Party. Democrats will protect the rights of each American for the free exercise of his or her own religion. It will be the policy of the Democratic Administration to advocate for religious freedom throughout the world.”
And the Democrats are pro-choice not pro-abortion, as Bolha suggests.
If the former guy was such a “great president,” according to Bolha, then why did he lose the House, Senate and White House?
If Trump was so “great,” why did his approval rating never rise above 50%?
Biden’s current rating is at 63% approval.
If the former guy was so “great,” why are our allies so overjoyed now with Biden and “America’s back” at the recent G-7 and NATO gatherings?
Truly great presidents are reelected.
Trump was not.
The truth be told, the former guy was an international embarrassment, a scourge, and a sore loser, still peddling his big lie. Trump lost fair and square in the most secure election in U.S. history, according to a Republican, no less than Christopher Krebs, the former guy’s cybersecurity head. And that’s no lie.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts,
formerly of Johnstown
