President Donald Trump could have taken earlier action back in November, when China was hit by the coronavirus.
Now, the American people are the ones to face this pandemic and suffer. Worrying day to day what will develop next.
We are far behind testing of their virus. Other countries are ahead of us on testing. Why?
Trump had ample time to deal with this pandemic before it hit the U.S., but chose to sit back and wait. Not a very compassionate person to the American people – putting us all in jeopardy.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.