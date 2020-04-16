What a leader we have in Donald Trump. He gets rattled when asked questions that he cannot or does not want to answer.
A reporter asked, “What do you say to Americans who are scared?”
Instead of giving comfort to a worried nation, he stated, “I say that you are a terrible reporter” and that “he asked a nasty question.” Trump does not have the calming temperament necessary to handle crises.
The president said he inherited a faulty coronavirus test from the previous administration. The virus is a new one and there has never been a test for it – another of his tall tales. Those who drank the Trump Kool-Aid will believe anything he says.
His reply when asked about the lagging ability to test Americans for the coronavirus is he does not take responsibility at all. We need a president who does take responsibility as commander-in-chief. So much for the notion that the buck stops here.
At one of his recent coronavirus briefings, he bragged about being No. 1 on Facebook.
What an inappropriate statement when people are dying.
The president needs to work together with the states’ governors. Instead, he bullies and scolds them when they make pleas for help from the federal government.
At this difficult time, we need a leader who listens to scientific experts, can communicate effectively, be truthful, empathetic and bring our nation together.
Sadly, we do not have that in Trump.
Paula Popp
Johnstown
