I find it interesting that Sam Ross Jr. is convinced that Bernie Sanders is the Democratic nominee, not Joe Biden. Ross follows the standard Republican play book, which frames all Democrats as socialists.
Americans from both parties quickly tendered their stimulus checks that our president felt the need to sign.
Ross also seems to suggest that the “resulting self-inflicted economic depression” has been targeted at Donald Trump’s strong and successful economy.
The administration’s actions, starting with the elimination of the pandemic response team in 2018, followed by total mismanagement from January to March, only to be checking out on any attempt at leadership now, has crushed the economy very effectively.
He refuses to wear or endorse masks and practice social distancing while he concludes that it will disappear.
This is the extent of his attempt to lead while fighting the pandemic.
Why should that elderly woman, a former Trump supporter, trust this president when he claims to protect pre-existing medical conditions recently in Tulsa, but fights to remove them in the courts.
Finally, the Biden plagiarism issue from 33 years ago is a good example of his ability to express remorse and admit his inappropriate actions that date back to his law school days.
Remind me of the time that this dishonest president has admitted to any wrongdoing or accepted any responsibility to his long list of failures?
This is not possible for a man who projects blame to everyone else ,just as he was taught by his mentor Roy Cohn. Time to go.
Tom Stewart
Windber
