When my parents came to the United States, they were welcomed visitors. They didn’t have much but a knapsack with clothes, bread, cheese and a Bible. 

I feel President Donald Trump isn’t keeping this goal of a better life alive for everyone. We all have skills and this helped make America grow.

I feel his actions now are un-American and should be stopped. Everyone should be welcomed to the greatest country in the world. Let us pray to keep our freedom and liberties.

Mary Brighenty

Stoystown

