When my parents came to the United States, they were welcomed visitors. They didn’t have much but a knapsack with clothes, bread, cheese and a Bible.
I feel President Donald Trump isn’t keeping this goal of a better life alive for everyone. We all have skills and this helped make America grow.
I feel his actions now are un-American and should be stopped. Everyone should be welcomed to the greatest country in the world. Let us pray to keep our freedom and liberties.
Mary Brighenty
Stoystown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.