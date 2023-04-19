I was astounded by Larry Elder’s column on April 12. The focus of the article was that Democrats believed Donald Trump’s 2016 election was illegitimate because of Russian interference.
The indictment by Alvin Bragg in New York will likely uncover more information related to the hush money payments by Trump to adult film star Stormy Daniels. We will never know what effect that action by Trump would have had on the election had it been exposed during the campaign.
Elder referred to the 1960 election where there were claims of stolen results.
I am sure that similar claims have been made throughout our history. Elder makes no mention of Trump and his allies’ ongoing efforts to totally subvert and then steal the 2020 election. This started with Trump’s calls to “stop the counting” after midnight on Nov. 4.
Americans have learned how his campaign persisted with a plan to overturn the results of the election up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The attack on the Capitol did not stop 147 congressmen and senators from voting not to certify the election.
For more than two years, the stolen election claims by Trump have continued. We now have a new breed of election deniers emerging in other federal and state elections, along with candidates that will never concede. Trump has sowed doubt and distrust in our free election system that could last for decades.
Tom Stewart
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.