Donald Trump could be the third president to be impeached, accused of violating our Constitution by bribing the Ukrainian leader for personal gain.
In spite of overwhelming evidence revealing he abused his authority, Trump won’t be removed from office because Republican Senators refuse to honor their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution.
They talk privately against Trump but publicly they support a pathological liar in fear that he won’t support them in their primary elections.
Trump betrays our country for self-interest:
• He dodged the draft five times. He told Howard Stern he served America by avoiding venereal disease from prostitutes as his own personal Vietnam.
• He sided with Vladimir Putin’s denial, against our country’s intelligence agencies, that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.
• Trump Foundation was closed and fined $2 million for misusing charitable contributions for personal purposes including his political campaign misappropriating donations meant for veterans.
• He favors weakening alliances with friendly nations, including NATO, which came to our aid following 9/11.
• He profits from golf trips to his properties where Secret Service staff incur expenses for rooms, meals and cart rentals paid for by taxpayers.
Regarding the praise Trump gets for the economy, in 2009 Barack Obama inherited the Great Recession, when the unemployment rate reached 10% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 7,550.
When Obama left office, those figures were 4.7% and over 19,800, respectively.
Trump didn’t turn around a slumping economy, he inherited one that’s now been thriving for a decade.
Carl Concel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.