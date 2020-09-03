So why am I receiving a mail-in ballot application from the Donald Trump campaign when he keeps claiming with no proof that they could be subject to fraud.
Yet, he himself, brags about using a mail-in ballot. What two-faced reelection bid is he running anyway? If you say one thing and do another, well, we know what that is called, don’t we?
And Trump does it continually.
The guy just can’t be trusted to be straight with us, now or in the future. All he has is scare tactics. No answers, no solutions, no leadership. He would just take us down to third-world status.
Is that what we want?
Bill Weible
Johnstown
