Apparently, Jim Moore’s Mueller’s Report (Reader’s Forum, July 31) is missing the pages in which he concluded that the Russians did interfere, Trump was aware of the interference, he benefited from and encouraged the interference insofar as Don Jr. was eager to get and use information on Hillary Clinton. And Trump didn’t report the interference to the FBI.
Furthermore, Mueller cited numerous acts that could have frustrated his investigation. For example, trying to fire Mueller, discouraging testimony, encouraging lying and dangling (but didn’t actually offer) pardons. Trump didn’t succeed in firing Mueller only because White House counsel Don McGahn refused to follow instructions.
These and other examples demonstrate how it appears Trump obstructed justice – or tried to do so.
Let’s refresh Moore’s disingenuous memory on Trump’s lies: “The doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby,” “First raises for our military in 10 years,” “I won the popular vote,” Trump’s was the biggest inauguration crowd ever, thousands of Muslims in New Jersey cheered on 9/11, Fred Trump was born in Germany, family separations began under Obama, and, of course, “Mexico will pay for the wall.”
Moore’s comments on blue-state education are laughable. US News and World Report recently ranked Massachusetts No. 1 in the nation for pre-K through 12th-grade education, with New Jersey, Washington, New Hampshire and Vermont in the top 10.
I can assure Moore that blue state residents are not “fleeing in droves” for bottom-ranked Mississippi, Alabama or Louisiana.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts, formerly of Johnstown
