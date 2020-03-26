Much has been made of Joe Biden’s gaffes.
These revelers apparently overlook Donald Trump’s numerous mis-speakings and tweet mis-spellings.
While Biden has a tendency, since childhood, to stutter and is prone to gaffes, neither condition has prevented him from a distinguished career as a senator for 36 years and vice president for eight years.
After inheriting his father’s fortune and company, Trump had a business career loaded with failed investments including:
• Ventures in Trump vodka, steaks, an airline, mortgage company and a magazine.
• Six corporate bankruptcies.
• Trump University, which has been closed and fined $25 million to settle fraud claims from scammed victims.
• Trump Foundation, shuttered and fined $2 million for misusing charitable donations for personal and business purposes.
Trump has a reputation of cheating the little guy, employing illegal workers and having his products made overseas.
Between 1985 and 1994, his businesses lost money every year with accumulated losses totaling over $1 billion. Reportedly, Trump lost more money than any other individual American taxpayer. No wonder he won’t release his tax returns.
Trump’s career path has traveled from rich heir to incompetent businessman to reality television to a president who pathologically lies, admires foreign dictators and delights in adolescent name-calling. He’s acknowledged, if re-elected, he’ll seek to cut Social Security and Medicare and repeal health care protections for pre-existing conditions.
Trump downplayed the coronavirus and wasted valuable preparation and response time.
Trump’s private life’s terrible decisions have progressed to adversely impacting all Americans.
Carl Concel
Johnstown
