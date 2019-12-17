The Washington deep state and radical Dems will surely have a holly jolly Christmas this year now that they have conjured up a toxic witches’ brew of impeachment articles that they expect the American people to swallow.
Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Al Green, Nancy Pelosi, Carolyn Maloney and the rest of the obstructionists who have longed for impeachment since the morning after Election Day 2016 have finally seen their partisan political effort come to fruition.
Never in my life did I expect to witness an attempted coup of our American system of government like I’ve seen in the past three years with their unending effort to unseat a duly elected president.
Our Democratic system is truly in crisis, but not because of President Donald Trump. It is in crisis due to the previous administration, political hacks such as those mentioned above (who have accomplished nothing in their taxpayer-funded careers), and a wide slice of our society that (failed history class) has some illusion that blatant socialists such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the future of our country.
Let’s not forget crazy Joe (malarkey) Biden. Wouldn’t he be a hoot? The media has fueled the flames with their biased reporting on everything this president has accomplished while fighting off the coup attempt. Hopefully the majority of Americans are smarter than the buffoons in Washington and hand an overwhelming defeat to the socialist obstruction party in 2020.
Biden and others need investigated, so impeach me, Nancy.
Al Thomas
New Florence
