I don’t like Donald Trump.
I didn’t like his hateful and racist insult aimed at four congresswomen to go back to the countries they came from.
I didn’t like the vulgar language he used in that infamous bus interview. I didn’t like his low blow mimicking a reporter with a disability, or laughing at POWs for getting captured.
I don’t like his arrogant, tasteless tweets especially his retweet of a photoshopped picture of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in Islamic clothing.
I didn’t like on Oct. 3, 2019, when he brazenly called for China to investigate the Bidens.
I don’t like when he lies about not knowing unscrupulous people when there are plenty of pictures that prove otherwise.
I am ashamed, embarrassed and sad to call this man my president.
On Jan. 23, 2016, in Sioux Center, Iowa, Trump said, “I have the most loyal people, I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” What kind of person even makes such an unnerving statement?
When the leader of any country publicly states that he could commit the most heinous crime, murder, and believes he would not lose the support of his loyal followers, how can you not recognize the heart and mind of a dictator? Shame on any American who accepts and encourages such thinking.
Trump has zero integrity. Voters don’t care. Why? Because, their 401(k)s are growing. How does that make America great?
It doesn’t. It makes us pitiful.
Tina Blough
Roxbury
