I question Carl Concel’s rant on May 13 (“Trump ignored repeated warnings”), something about Donald Trump, icebergs, lifeboats and disinfectants. Concel has quite the active imagination.
I’m unclear whether he meant his letter to be funny or clever or if he really believes Trump sank the Titanic.
In countless addresses, Trump has said ill-advised things, but even Trump doesn’t resort to this form of nonsense.
Individuals and the broken media enjoy writing/selecting such rambling tales to further their smear of Trump.
Their crumbling psyche prompts them to see such imagined things, that the wish were really there. It’s called fiction.
Did Concel expect Trump to exterminate this coronavirus in three months, or has Trump’s goal been to flatten the curve for the sake of hospitals, as we’ve been told?
If the latter is true, it seems Trump is accomplishing it.
What would Concel have done to end coronavirus? Could he have topped Trump’s early travel ban from China?
Could he have provided an oversupply of ventilators and hospital facilities to hard-hit New York City?
Does Concel know for sure that Trump’s collective actions didn’t already minimize the various damages and deaths in America?
Maybe I’m not as sharp as Concel, as I can’t think of anything different I’d prefer Trump to have done for America.
I would not have allowed or encouraged what New York’s leaders did: Coronavirus patients moving back into nursing homes or people joining in with the Chinatown festivities.
I’m guessing Concel is a great Monday morning quarterback.
David R. Gray
Johnstown
