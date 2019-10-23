At this moment, American Special Forces are running a gauntlet between advancing Turkish forces, Syrian/Russian forces and freshly escaped ISIS fighters.
Russian soldiers are occupying bases freshly evacuated by fleeing American units. Need I mention the humiliation our troops feel as they retreat and abandon our Kurdish allies who fought so gallantly to vanquish the ISIS caliphate?
President Donald Trump’s betrayal of allies on the battlefield while they are hundreds of miles away from the families they love, who even now are suffering Turkish bombardment and murder at the hands of Turkish armed bands of jihadists, is a betrayal unmatched in American history. Trump’s betrayal dishonors American ideals and is a direct slap in the face to veterans past and present who honor the code of “No man left behind!”
Our Special Forces in Syria know this is a betrayal and it must weigh heavily on their hearts and minds even as they face great uncertainty and danger. What kind of president would put his troops in such an untenable position without consulting the Pentagon, Department of State, Congress or valued allies? What kind of president would do such a thing without even contemplating a viable evacuation plan for his own troops? What kind of American would support such a president?
Trump is traitor. He has freed ISIS fighters from prison. He has ceded control of Syria to Russia and Iran and he has stupidly put American troops in danger.
No American commander-in-chief can be forgiven that.
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
