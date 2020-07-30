My dad stormed the beaches of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He never had time for BS.
With three boys to raise, retribution in our house for wrong-doing was swift and to the point.
The head slap, a quick open-handed strike moving upward from the nape of the neck to the top of the head in a brushing motion meant not to harm but to humiliate.
Meant to focus your attention. Give you 2020 vision.
Cuss? Head slap. Pinch your sister? Head slap. Disrespect an elder? Head slap.
Which brings me to 2020. Well, I don’t know about you, but it sure feels like dad or someone else has been head-slapping me just about every day since this year began. That someone has the wrong guy.
I’ve been sheltering at home, wearing my mask, avoiding crowds, working hard, keeping a smile and looking out for my neighbors. All of that.
Well, last night as I was laying in bed rubbing that sore spot at the back of my head, my vision finally focused perfectly – 20/20.
The guy who deserves a head slap is Donald Trump. Trump isn’t social distancing, isn’t wearing his mask, avoiding crowds, getting us ahead or being nice to anyone. He needs some head slaps.
In fact, I think Trump actually deserves something my father saved for the most egregious rule-breaking: A swift kick in the butt.
Join me. Give Trump and Republicans the swift kick in the butt they so richly deserve.
On Nov. 3, vote Democrat from top to bottom.
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.