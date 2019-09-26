This is in regards to David Glosser’s comment to President Donald Trump standing up for Israel. I have a Jewish friend who cannot understand why some Jews such as Glosser are liberals or a Jewish lawyer runs the American Civil Liberties Union.
I think God put Trump in office to stand up for Israel like President Harry S. Truman did. God said those who bless Israel will be blessed. And those who curse Israel will be cursed.
David J. Hoffman
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.