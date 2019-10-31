With the presidential election one year away, my guess is the faux impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill will continue and become more absurd. No public hearings, no due process for the president, just closed-door star chamber hearings like in Russia or China, with selected media leaks to aid the false narrative.
And we may as well get used to it, because if this farce proceeds unchallenged and enough fellow Americans are fooled into voting any of the Democrat candidates into the presidency, we will see this sort of behavior forevermore.
Since taking control of the House in 2018, Democrats have done nothing to help the American people and have brought no ideas to the table because they have no ideas to offer. None that would help the American people and none that anybody of sound mind would vote for.
They have obstructed any effort to move forward. The far-left wing has taken over the party and is the driving force behind the impeachment hearings and all things anti-Trump.
We know Donald Trump is no angel and has flaws, but after the thorough, three-year proctology exam he has been forced to undergo, one must conclude that Trump is the “cleanest” man on earth.
It’s hard to believe that anyone else could have survived the daily bombardment of false accusations, baseless investigations and disgraceful name calling he has had to tolerate. In spite of it all, he successfully pushes forward in his efforts to make America great.
August Gatto
Ebensburg
