Humanity is walking in darkness because we are rejecting God and his laws.
Man (woman) believes to be happy, he has to be the master of his own life.
He will decide for himself what’s a man, what’s a woman, what’s a gender, what’s a marriage and what’s the meaning of sex.
Democratic (Catholic) politicians are saying sodomy is a good thing, that men should marry men, children should decide what gender they are and that babies just born and out of the womb can be killed if the woman and doctor decide.
This is all diabolical. Why are we allowing this madness to go on?
The radical pro-abortion left is out to destroy President Donald Trump because he’s keeping them from imposing their extremist “abortion until birth” agenda on America.
The pro-abortion Democrats are attacking Trump, but you are their real target because, like the president, you oppose their radical views.
Abortion sympathizers in the fake news media purposely ignore the heroic way in which the president defends life. Even many within the church fail to give him the credit he’s due.
Nineteen minutes after Trump’s inauguration, the left started calling for his impeachment. Don’t let evil win and bring annihilation down on this nation.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
