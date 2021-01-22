Are we great again yet? We have now seen a losing presidential candidate and his personal attorney, aided by GOP lawmakers, foment a violent, terrorist, insurrection against the government.
Losing candidate Donald Trump must be impeached and prosecuted, along with his attorney. They, along with the lawmakers enabling them and every single participant in the violent terrorist action, must be prosecuted as terrorists and meet the same fate as Bin Laden, nothing else makes sense.
Any voter who, after four years of lies upon lies and hatred upon ignorance, voted for Trump, you, too, are complicit.
Turn yourselves in for aiding and abetting terrorism. You too should meet the same fate as Bin Laden, you brought this upon all of us. You are complicit. If you aren’t able to turn yourself in, move to Venezuela or Russia, where you belong.
When a coup attempt is in progress, the Capitol has been stormed, and the losing candidate says “We love you, you are very special,” you must wake up. This monster and his evil are the fault of ignorant and hateful backers. Have a nice life in Venezuela or cowering before Putin. Cowards.
Curt Bauer
Johnstown
