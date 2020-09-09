Never did I think I’d see the duplication of Nazi Germany in our country. The White House has an autocrat in training, complete with personality disorder at the minimum and sociopathy at the maximum. The body language of President Donald Trump on the campaign stump eerily mimics Hitler: hand gestures, arms flailing to increase excitement and the boisterous voice. The noisy adoring crowds are necessary to feed their egos.
Look at old World War II newsreels.
Once Hitler was in office he killed off his rivals. Trump fires his and put sycophants in place.
Next comes the installation of propaganda. Don’t like the independent news?
Install your own newspaper and communicate only what you want the people to hear. In Trump world, all the news is fake unless it’s favorable to him. Bring forth intense nationalism and patriotism, using the might of the military to frame the country’s greatness. The insidiousness of the rhetorical changes and values happens so that people don’t even know it’s happening.
Racism? Check out Hitler’s barely contained agitation when Jessie Owens won so many medals in the 1936 Olympics.
That didn’t fit his Aryan message at all.
Hitler befriended Josef Stalin, Benito Mussolini and Hideki Tojo. Trump gives fealty to Vladimir Putin and fell in love with Kim Jong Un, both brutal dictators who are actually adversaries.
And our country: people in cages reminiscent of concentration camps, minorities treated as lesser thans and shootings everywhere. Citizens afraid of each other.
We are now a superpower who is pitied.
Vote him away.
Janet L. Koval
Johnstown
