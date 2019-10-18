The lies and corruption that started three and a half years ago is disgusting.
The heads of FBI, CIA and others conspiring to keep President Donald Trump from getting elected is frightening. The millions of tax dollars spent on the Robert Mueller inquiry to find out some dirt that the swamp could use to remove him from office.
What has the man done? Fixed the economy, tried to fix immigration, took on China and other countries that were taking advantage of us and, unlike other presidents, tries to keep his campaign promises.
The swamp and some Republicans have tried to hold him down. The do-nothing Democrats and the mainstream media, including this newspaper, try to put him down.
Why? Because he doesn’t talk like a politician. He is a hard-nosed businessman who gets things done.
Now we have this impeachment talk.
They know nothing he has done will pass the Constitution of high crimes. The bottom line is the socialist wing that now controls the Democratic Party doesn’t have a candidate who could beat Trump at the polls. So the idea is to smear Trump so they have a chance of regaining power.
Larry Mummert
Johnstown
