I can’t keep quiet about this anymore after this fraud of an impeachment against the president. I had been a Democrat all my life. Being in the Steelworkers union for 30 years, I mostly always voted for Democrats.
I’ve listened to the facts closely, and I’m ashamed to say I even voted Democrat.
I have to ask myself, am I better off now than four years ago? Yes, and the whole country is much better off now than four years ago.
The economy is humming, everyone who wants to work has work, our military is stronger than it has ever been and our country is respected around the world.
Ask yourself, why would you vote for a Democrat who wants open borders, free health care for everyone, etc. They tell you it’s free, but everyone’s taxes would likely go up dramatically to pay for it all.
The country will be less safe and people will be out of work.
You might not personally like the president with his tweets and such, but he is definitely getting the job done.
I will definitely be voting for Donald Trump in this election, and if you know what’s good for you and your family, you will do the same.
Fred Kline
Johnstown
