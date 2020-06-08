Prior to the pandemic, the economy was at record highs and unemployment at record lows for all classes of Americans because of the policies enacted under President Donald Trump, such as an across-the-board reduction in federal income taxes and regulations and securing the Mexican border.
In spite of criticism from the Democrats, he has handled the crisis very well.
They complained about the fact that he stopped the travel to the United States from China, calling it racist and him calling the virus the China virus, which it is.
The best shot of getting the country back to normal and continue the progress that we enjoyed prior to the crisis would be to reelect Trump to another four years in November.
The Democrats had about 20 candidates to run for office and arguably selected the two worst candidates in Bernie Sanders, an admitted socialist, and Joe Biden, who can’t chew gum and walk at the same time.
Does anyone really believe that “quid pro Joe” would be able to hold the highest office and lead the country forward?
It is sad to watch him campaign from his home and commit so many gaffes. He really doesn’t have an agenda other than he is anti-Trump.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
