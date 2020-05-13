If Donald Trump had been the captain on the Titanic, his denunciations would have been:
• We didn’t hit an iceberg. Its a fake hoax.
• Its a Chinese iceberg.
• The number of ruptures in the ship will be reduced to zero and disappear like a miracle.
• We have everything under control.
• I’m an expert on icebergs; the crew is surprised by how much I know.
• Every passenger who wants a lifeboat can get one. They’re beautiful lifeboats.
• I don’t think they need that many lifeboats.
• Passengers need to ask nicely for a lifeboat.
• We’re not lifeboat distributors. They belong to the crew. Passengers will have to get their own lifeboats.
• Lifeboats were left on the shore by the last captain of this ship.
• Have the injured drink disinfectants. What do they have to lose?
• The morning sun will rise; the iceberg will melt and magically disappear.
While Trump didn’t start the coronavirus, his procrastination and inept response to repeated warnings, including from within the White House, intensified the crisis. The country’s loss of lives (thousands), jobs (millions), and the increase to the national debt (trillions) could have been minimized.
A banner crossing the bottom of the television screen should read:
“Alert – Trump’s words may be hazardous to your health.”
Carl Concel
Johnstown
